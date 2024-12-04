ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.07.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,056.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 164.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $968.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $851.60. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,072.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.