ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $1,020.00 to $1,150.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $1,091.99 and last traded at $1,083.70, with a volume of 91197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,057.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOW. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,629 shares of company stock worth $20,861,626. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after buying an additional 4,771,830 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,178,000 after purchasing an additional 935,848 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $225.80 billion, a PE ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $968.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $851.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

