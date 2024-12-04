Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Shares Down 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $379.22 and last traded at $386.51. 75,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 89,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,985.60. This trade represents a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle M. Brehm purchased 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $402.00 per share, with a total value of $42,612.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,416. The trade was a 3.03 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $12,943,950 in the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

