Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

Shanghai Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

