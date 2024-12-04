Sherritt International (TSE:S) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 193033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.
