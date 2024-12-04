Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.15.

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $14.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,509,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,422. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $116.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $15,754,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 25.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

