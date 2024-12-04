Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Rises By 15.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DWUS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $120.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

