Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Increases By 8.3%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance
Shares of ALCYW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile
