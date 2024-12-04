Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Increases By 8.3%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALCYW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,207. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

