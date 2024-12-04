Short Interest in Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Increases By 6.8%

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 536,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

