Short Interest in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Drops By 9.0%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 16,870,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 377.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 46,392 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 148,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 169.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 5.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

