Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Drops By 8.0%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 16,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 601.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.10. 2,332,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

