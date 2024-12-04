Short Interest in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Drops By 5.9%

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This trade represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,562,643.84. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $204.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2,550.49, a P/E/G ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $207.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

