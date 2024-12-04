Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Grows By 8.7%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

