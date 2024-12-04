SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SJW Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SJW Group

SJW Group Trading Down 1.9 %

SJW Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE SJW opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 184.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in SJW Group by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 576.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.