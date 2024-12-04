SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Up 12.7% – Here’s Why

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.85 ($0.23). 2,720,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 979,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.84 ($0.20).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of £40.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -900.00 and a beta of 2.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

