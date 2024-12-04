Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 163.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $3,554,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,716,500 shares in the company, valued at $241,415,355. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.73. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $107.26.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

