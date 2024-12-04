SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.60 and last traded at $42.74. Approximately 194,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,678,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

SM Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 4.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,324,000 after buying an additional 114,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2,515.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after buying an additional 4,292,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy



SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

