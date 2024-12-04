SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.60. 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

