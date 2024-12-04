Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 50399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after acquiring an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,462,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 838,543 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 637,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

