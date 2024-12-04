SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.21. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 23,618,001 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOUN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $102,597.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,909.20. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,805.68. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,275 shares of company stock worth $1,811,044. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 818.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

