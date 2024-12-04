SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $451.55 and last traded at $450.94, with a volume of 1697433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $447.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $113,015,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

