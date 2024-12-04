Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.57.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Spyre Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.