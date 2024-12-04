SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

