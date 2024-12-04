Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $281.89 Million

Status (SNT) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $281.89 million and $553.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 63.9% against the dollar.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,914,543 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,996,914,543.16741387 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.07267129 USD and is up 47.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $249,377,110.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

