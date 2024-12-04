Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.56 ($20.59) and last traded at €19.61 ($20.64). 78,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 506,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.03 ($21.08).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.50 and its 200-day moving average is €19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.13 ($0.14) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €277.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €274.36 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 109.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,275,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,439,000 after purchasing an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

