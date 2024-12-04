Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $204.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.56.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $225.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castellan Group purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,515,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.