Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Structure Therapeutics worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPCR. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 60.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GPCR opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of -3.41. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPCR. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

