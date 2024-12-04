Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 1,766 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $20,591.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,239.32. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 7th, Mary Powell sold 6,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $104,821.10.

On Friday, September 6th, Mary Powell sold 3,410 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $62,164.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,152,000. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth approximately $35,387,000. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 83.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,327 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

