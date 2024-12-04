SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Kevin Brian Cox Sells 35,180 Shares

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox sold 35,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $64,027.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,770,090 shares in the company, valued at $10,501,563.80. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of SURG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 64,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,856. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. SurgePays, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Get SurgePays alerts:

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.51). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SurgePays, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SurgePays announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SURG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SurgePays by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SurgePays by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.