Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.77-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.88-$14.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $17.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.00. 1,809,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,635. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.39.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

