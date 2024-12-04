T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.59 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 44244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.18.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $685.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $750,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $4,256,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

