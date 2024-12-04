Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) is Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,065,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841,414 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy comprises about 2.5% of Philosophy Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Philosophy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Talos Energy worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 1,557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,834,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,724,014 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,832,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $13,693,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 78.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $509.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.44 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,545,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,955,177.24. The trade was a 0.23 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 673,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,162,320 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

