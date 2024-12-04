Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.55. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 262,070 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

