Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 18226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 14.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

