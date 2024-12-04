Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.77, with a volume of 65910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,761,000 after purchasing an additional 507,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,039,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,908,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 495,189 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

