Telomir Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results in Type 2 Diabetes Study

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) has recently disclosed significant progress in a groundbreaking preclinical study involving its licensed molecule, Telomir-1. The study, conducted in collaboration with Pentagrit, focused on evaluating the effects of Telomir-1 on Type 2 diabetes in a zebrafish model.

Get alerts:

The findings revealed an impressive reversal of key parameters associated with Type 2 diabetes, particularly in terms of insulin resistance. Telomir-1 demonstrated the ability to restore insulin sensitivity to near pre-diabetes levels, showcasing promising results for potential therapeutic applications.

The study assessed Telomir-1 in various oral formulations and dosing regimens, illustrating a dose-dependent normalization of blood glucose levels, improved glucose tolerance, and a significant reduction in Homeostatic Model Assessment of Insulin Resistance (HOMA-IR) values. Lower HOMA-IR values are indicative of enhanced insulin sensitivity and improved glucose regulation.

Key highlights from the study include the reversal of insulin resistance, improved glucose metabolism as shown in Oral Glucose Tolerance Tests (OGTT), and increased survival rates in treated models, underlining the therapeutic potential of Telomir-1.

Telomir-1’s mechanism of action, which targets iron metabolism, was identified as a pivotal factor in addressing oxidative stress, beta-cell damage, and insulin resistance in Type 2 diabetes. By normalizing iron homeostasis, Telomir-1 aims to combat the fundamental causes of the disease, potentially revolutionizing diabetes treatment strategies.

These results signify Telomir-1’s capacity to revolutionize the management of Type 2 diabetes by tackling underlying disease mechanisms and enhancing insulin sensitivity. The Company looks forward to leveraging these findings to advance the development and testing of Telomir-1, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions in the field of diabetes management.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the predictions implied by these statements, and readers are advised not to rely excessively on forward-looking information. Telomir Pharmaceuticals commits to keeping stakeholders informed of any relevant updates in compliance with regulatory obligations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Telomir Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

Read More