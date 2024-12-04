The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 810,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 728,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Andersons by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Andersons by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 323.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Andersons by 4.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 54,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. Andersons has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

