The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 26,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.0 %

BNS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. 647,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,480,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,575,000 after buying an additional 3,958,580 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5,380.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,972,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,760 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,463,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,757,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,990,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

