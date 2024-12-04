The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.20 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 118.20 ($1.50), with a volume of 1287175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.49).
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.12. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,352.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 5.41.
The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Bankers Investment Trust
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 2 Off-Price Retail Titans: Which Stock Has More Upside in 2025?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Kohl’s Faces Holiday Hurdles, But Key Factors Offer Hope
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Dogs of the Dow: 3 Stocks Poised for a 2025 Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.