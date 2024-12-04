The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,593 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,805 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises about 4.1% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $32,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,935 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 717.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,422.60. The trade was a 78.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,381 shares of company stock valued at $15,508,071. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

