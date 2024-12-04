The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSGX stock opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.68.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 931.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 143.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.