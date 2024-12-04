The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Short Interest Up 5.7% in November

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,435.50. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $2,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $898,428,000 after acquiring an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.88.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
