The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $429.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.96 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $426.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

