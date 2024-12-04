TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.13 ($0.27), with a volume of 14277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.95 ($0.27).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.72 million, a PE ratio of 209.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 770.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.12.

Insider Activity at TheWorks.co.uk

In related news, insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,944.75). 52.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

