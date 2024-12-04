Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE:TLYS opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

