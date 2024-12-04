Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Toast were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Toast by 1,027.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 560,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 510,998 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Toast by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Toast by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

In other Toast news, Director Richard Kent Bennett sold 22,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $960,254.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 395,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,823.76. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $8,162,652.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This trade represents a 48.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,688,321 shares of company stock worth $52,160,120 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.38, a PEG ratio of 53.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

