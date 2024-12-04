TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $56,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 87.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in TopBuild by 151.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BLD opened at $392.77 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

