Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 326313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Tremor International Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $728.36 million, a PE ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

