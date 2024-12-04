Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,800 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $53,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 260.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,417,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,216,000 after buying an additional 1,024,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 414,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 149.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 534,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 320,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at $9,599,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

TPH stock opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

