Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 424.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,436 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 2.0% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

